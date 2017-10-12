Dawson's Creek star James Van Der Beek reveals he was sexually assaulted as a young actor

Dawson's Creek star James Van Der Beek has revealed he has been sexually assaulted by "older, powerful men" in the entertainment industry.

The actor made the admission amid the Hollywood scandal involving film producer Harvey Weinstein, who faces multiple accusations of sexual harassment, and several claims of rape.

Writing on Twitter, the actor said what Weinstein is being accused of is "criminal", adding: "What he’s admitted to is unacceptable - in any industry."

He also applauded alleged victims for "speaking out" and went on to recall "inappropriate" encounters he had experienced personally.

"I've had my a** grabbed by older, powerful men, I've had them corner me in inappropriate sexual conversations when I was much younger," he wrote.