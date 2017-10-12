Family set free after being held captive for five years by Taliban-linked group

An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children have been freed by a network with ties to the Taliban after being held hostage for five years.

Pakistan secured the release of Caitlan Coleman and her husband, Canadian Joshua Boyle.

Mrs Coleman was pregnant when they were abducted while traveling in Afghanistan in 2012.

The couple had their three children while being held by the Haqqani network.

The Pakistani Army said it had “recovered five Western hostages including one Canadian, his US national wife and their three children from terrorist custody through an intelligence-based operation by Pakistan troops and intelligence agencies”.

The family are in the custody of officials from the US Embassy in neighboring Pakistan, a US official told NBC News.