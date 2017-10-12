Generally fine with rain reaching the north and west later

Today

A chilly start for many, but largely fine with sunny spells and feeling warm.

Scattered showers across Scotland will ease, replaced by thicker cloud and some patchy rain, which will turn more persistent later. Coastal gales developing in the northwest.

Tonight

Cloud will thicken with heavy, persistent rain and gales setting in across western Scotland.

Elsewhere, some rain in the west and some clear spells in the east. Breezy and mild.