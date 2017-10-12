GPs to be offered one-off £20,000 to work in rural areas

GPs in training will receive a £20,000 'golden hello' if they start their careers in the countryside or on the coast.

The new measure will be introduced in a bid to boost the number of family doctors in areas with difficulty recruiting.

Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt said 200 GPs a year would be offered the deal.

"If general practice fails, the NHS fails," he told Royal College of GPs annual conference in Liverpool.

From 2018, surgeries in hard to recruit to areas will benefit from the new £4 million scheme.

Other measures announced included: