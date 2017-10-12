- ITV Report
Gucci pledges to go fur free in 2018
Gucci has announced it is going completely fur free from next year.
The Italian fashion house will auction off all of its remaining animal furs ahead of the changes coming into force for the 2018 collection.
The proceeds will go to animal charities Humane Society International and LAV.
The luxury brand has previously used rabbit, mink, fox and racoon in its designs.
It follows suit of other brands such as Armani, who became part of the Fur Free Alliance in 2016.
Gucci's CEO Marco Bizzarri said: "Being socially responsible is one of Gucci's core values.
"We will continue to strive to do better for the environment and animals."
Animal rights campaigners called the move a "huge game changer".
Kitty Block, president of Humane Society International, said: "For this Italian powerhouse to end the use of fur because of the cruelty involved will have a huge ripple effect throughout the world of fashion."
The UK became the first country to ban fur farming in 2000.