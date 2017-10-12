Gucci pledges to go fur free in 2018

Gucci has announced it is going completely fur free from next year.

The Italian fashion house will auction off all of its remaining animal furs ahead of the changes coming into force for the 2018 collection.

The proceeds will go to animal charities Humane Society International and LAV.

The luxury brand has previously used rabbit, mink, fox and racoon in its designs.

It follows suit of other brands such as Armani, who became part of the Fur Free Alliance in 2016.