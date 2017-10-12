UK police 'investigating assault linked to Harvey Weinstein' from 1980s

Harvey Weinstein is facing allegations of sexual assault Credit: AP

British police have reportedly launched an investigation into an allegation of sexual assault involving Harvey Weinstein dating back to the 1980s. Merseyside Police said it had received a report on Wednesday morning alleging a sexual assault had taken place in the London area in the 1980s. They said they had referred the matter to Scotland Yard. A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: "We can confirm the Met was passed an allegation of sexual assault by Merseyside Police on Wednesday 11 October. "The allegation will be assessed by officers from Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command."

Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow have both accused Weinstein of sexual harassment. Credit: PA

It comes after a string of high-profile female stars spoke out about alleged sexual assaults by the movie mogul, including actresses Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow, and model Cara Delevingne. The announcement from the Metropolitan and Merseyside Police follows a statement from police in New York, who said they too have opened an investigation into the disgraced producer. The New York Police Department (NYPD) said it would conduct a review to determine if there are additional complaints and has encouraged anyone with information to come forward. Detective Sophia Mason, of the NYPD said: "Based on information referenced in published news reports, the NYPD is conducting a review to determine if there are any additional complaints relating to the Harvey Weinstein matter. "No filed complaints have been identified as of this time." On Wednesday, the Manhattan district attorney's office highlighted failings in an NYPD sting operation in which the 22-year-old model, Ambra Battilana Gutierrez, secretly taped a meeting with Weinstein. However, the district attorney's office said it decided there was insufficient evidence in the March 2015 recording to prove a crime had taken place. Sections of the investigation's audio recording were released this week by The New Yorker.

Weinstein's wife, Georgina Chapman, announced she was leaving him on Tuesday. Credit: PA

The police reviews and investigations are to take place after a string of women made claims of sexual offences, including rape, against the 65-year-old. After the first allegations of sexual harassment emerged, Weinstein issued an apology to the women he had worked with, but stopped short of directly addressing the allegations. While he has denied many of the allegations against him, Weinstein has issued a vehement denial over three allegations of rape which emerged on Tuesday. Sallie Hofmeister, a spokesperson for Weinstein, issued a statement on his behalf: "Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr Weinstein. "Mr Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. "Mr Weinstein has begun counselling, has listened to the community and is pursuing a better path."

Harvey Weinstein won a Bafta in 1996 for his film Shakespeare in Love. Credit: PA

On Wednesday, Weinstein was filmed in public for the first time, getting into a car which was thought to be taking him to a rehab facility. The disgraced producer said he was "not doing OK" but "we all make mistakes", as he left what is thought to be his daughter's house in Los Angeles. Asked how he was, Weinstein said he was "trying my best... I'm not doing OK but I'm trying... "I gotta get help. You know what, we all make mistakes ... A second chance, I hope." The comments came after police were called after a "family dispute" at the home of Weinstein's daughter. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) confirmed they were called to reports of a "disturbance" at the house but said no crime had been committed. Weinstein was not there when officers arrived.

Model Cara Delevingne said Weinstein attempted to kiss her. Credit: PA

On Tuesday, the same day that the rape claims emerged, Weinstein's wife, the British fashion designer Georgina Chapman, announced she was leaving him. In a series of Instagram posts on Wednesday, model Cara Delevingne alleged Weinstein attempted to kiss her when the pair met to talk about an upcoming film. The actress and supermodel said she had the encounter with the movie mogul after a meeting with him and a film director in a hotel lobby. She posted a statement on Instagram with a picture reading: "Don't be ashamed of your story, it will inspire others."

The hosts of the Oscars will hold talks over Weinstein. Credit: PA