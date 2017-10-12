Jodrell Bank observatory bids for Unesco status as a World Heritage Site

Jodrell Bank Observatory is bidding to stand alongside Stonehenge and the the Taj Mahal on the international heritage stage.

The University of Manchester's site in Cheshire, has been selected as the next UK candidate to go forward for nomination to Unesco (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation) as a World Heritage Site.

The observatory is home to the famous 60-year-old Lovell Telescope, which was the world's largest steerable telescope, when it was completed in 1957.

Sir Bernard Lovell led the team that built the telescope, which tracked the flight of the first-ever artificial satellite, the Soviet Union's Sputnik 1.

Professor Teresa Anderson, director of Jodrell Bank Discovery Centre, said: "The Lovell Telescope in particular has become an icon for science and engineering."

"We look forward to showcasing the rich scientific heritage of this and the wider site on an international stage."