White Widow Sally Jones vowed to die fighting with so-called Islamic State, friend told ITV News

British terror recruiter Sally Jones had vowed to stay in Syria and die fighting with so-called Islamic State, a friend held by US-backed Kurdish forces told ITV News in July.

ITV News now understands Jones, who was high on the UK's most wanted list and popularly known as the "White Widow", was killed in a drone strike the previous month close to the border with Iraq.

Her apparent death in June was first reported by The Sun on Thursday.

Jones' friend spoke to ITV News Correspondent John Ray in July at a desert camp outside IS's former stronghold Raqqa that held the wives and daughters of captured or killed Isis fighters.

The woman, who called herself Aisha, described her English friend as a woman "from London" with "green eyes and blonde" hair and then named her.