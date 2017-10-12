British Islamic State recruiter Sally Jones 'killed in drone strike'

British jihadist Sally Jones has been killed in a drone strike in Syria, ITV News understands.

Jones - who became known as the White Widow - left the UK to become an IS recruiter in 2013, taking her son Jojo with her.

The 50-year-old is thought to have been killed in June, but news of her death has only emerged now.

The story was first reported in The Sun.

The newspaper also reported her son was killed in the blast, but this remains unclear.