- ITV Report
British Islamic State recruiter Sally Jones 'killed in drone strike'
British jihadist Sally Jones has been killed in a drone strike in Syria, ITV News understands.
Jones - who became known as the White Widow - left the UK to become an IS recruiter in 2013, taking her son Jojo with her.
The 50-year-old is thought to have been killed in June, but news of her death has only emerged now.
The story was first reported in The Sun.
The newspaper also reported her son was killed in the blast, but this remains unclear.
Jones was high on a US kill list after being used by IS to recruit foreign female jihadis.
She also called on would-be British recruits to carry out "lone wolf" attacks in the UK.
Jones is said to have been killed in a US drone strike as she tried to flee Raqqa.
Her jihadi husband Junaid Hussain was killed by a US drone in 2015.
Before his death, he had allegedly been planning "barbaric attacks against the West", including terror plots targeting "high profile public commemorations" this summer.