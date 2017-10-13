Stormy Monday ahead on anniversary of 1987's Great Storm as remnants of Hurricane Ophelia sweep across UK

The 16th October will be another stormy one for the UK as we mark the 30th Anniversary of the Great Storm of 1987.

Ex Hurricane Ophelia - currently a Category 2 Hurricane - will sweep across the Azores over the weekend before making landfall across southern Ireland on Monday morning.

It will then continue it's rampage north and east across the west of the UK later on Monday and overnight before clearing into the North Sea on Tuesday morning.

With winds gusting to 80mph and heavy rain - most notably across western Scotland - the Met Office have issued weather warnings and the public are advised to keep up to date with the latest advice on this developing situation.

Here is the weather warning for Monday and Tuesday: