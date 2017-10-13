Chancellor Philip Hammond 'regrets' calling EU 'the enemy'

In a set of tweets in which he rowed back from his comments, Philip Hammond instead referred to the United Kingdom's "friends and partners in the EU", adding the hashtag "#noenemieshere".

The Chancellor has said he "regrets" his "poor choice of words" after branding the European Union "the enemy".

Mr Hammond, who has faced a wave of criticism from some Conservatives over his gloomy approach to Brexit, admitted in an interview with Sky News that "passions are high" in the party but insisted he was fully signed up to the plans for Britain's exit and turned his fire on Brussels.

The 61-year-old told the broadcaster: "I understand that passions are high, I understand that people have very strong views about this but we are all going to the same place.

"We all have the same agenda, we all signed up to the Prime Minister's Lancaster House speech, we're all signed up to the Article 50 letter, we're all behind the speech that she made in Florence.

"The enemy, the opponents, are out there on the other side of the table. Those are the people that we have to negotiate with to get the very best deal for Britain."

Around 30 minutes later, Mr Hammond issued his tweets.

The MP for Runnymede and Weybridge has come under fire from pro-Brexit Conservatives furious at what they see as his reluctance to prepare for the prospect Britain could leave the EU without a deal if talks in Brussels collapse.

Former chancellor Lord Lawson of Blaby has led the calls for Prime Minister Theresa May to sack him, describing his actions as "very close to sabotage".

Meanwhile Labour decried the comments as "foolish" and accused the Chancellor - who is in Washington attending a meeting of the International Monetary Fund - of "acting like Basil Fawlty on holiday".