- ITV Report
Chancellor Philip Hammond 'regrets' calling EU 'the enemy'
The Chancellor has said he "regrets" his "poor choice of words" after branding the European Union "the enemy".
In a set of tweets in which he rowed back from his comments, Philip Hammond instead referred to the United Kingdom's "friends and partners in the EU", adding the hashtag "#noenemieshere".
Mr Hammond, who has faced a wave of criticism from some Conservatives over his gloomy approach to Brexit, admitted in an interview with Sky News that "passions are high" in the party but insisted he was fully signed up to the plans for Britain's exit and turned his fire on Brussels.
The 61-year-old told the broadcaster: "I understand that passions are high, I understand that people have very strong views about this but we are all going to the same place.
"We all have the same agenda, we all signed up to the Prime Minister's Lancaster House speech, we're all signed up to the Article 50 letter, we're all behind the speech that she made in Florence.
"The enemy, the opponents, are out there on the other side of the table. Those are the people that we have to negotiate with to get the very best deal for Britain."
Around 30 minutes later, Mr Hammond issued his tweets.
The MP for Runnymede and Weybridge has come under fire from pro-Brexit Conservatives furious at what they see as his reluctance to prepare for the prospect Britain could leave the EU without a deal if talks in Brussels collapse.
Former chancellor Lord Lawson of Blaby has led the calls for Prime Minister Theresa May to sack him, describing his actions as "very close to sabotage".
Meanwhile Labour decried the comments as "foolish" and accused the Chancellor - who is in Washington attending a meeting of the International Monetary Fund - of "acting like Basil Fawlty on holiday".
Peter Dowd, shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, said: "These are foolish remarks by Philip Hammond, and reveal that he is clearly feeling the pressure from Tory MPs calling for him to be sacked. The tone of this rhetoric will obviously not unblock negotiations or help protect our economic interests.
"The Chancellor should be putting the country before the infighting in his own party when he is representing us overseas, and refrain from acting like Basil Fawlty on holiday. It is vital that these negotiations do not lead to a situation where Britain crashes out of the EU without a deal, risking jobs and living standards."
Earlier, Downing Street dismissed reports of a deepening rift between the Prime Minister and the Chancellor, saying Theresa May still had full confidence in Mr Hammond.
A Number 10 spokesperson said: "They have a very good working relationship and they work very closely together."