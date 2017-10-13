Bogus holiday sickness claims costing travel industry 'over £240m'

The government has launched a crackdown on bogus holiday sickness claims that are estimated to be costing the travel industry up to £240 million.

The Call for Evidence investigtion is being launched today in wake of a report by the Association of British Travel Agents (ABTA) that found a 500% increase in claims between 2013 and 2016.

The findings are contrary to travel industry data that shows globally incidence of illness in resorts has actually declined in recent years.

False insurance claims for gastric illnesses like food poisoning being brought by British holidaymakers is believed to estimated to have cost the industry over £240m in 2016, ABTA said.

The resulting costs to the industry could be past on to holidaymakers, driving up the prices for families.