Donald Trump set to abandon nuclear deal with Iran

Donald Trump is set to abandon a landmark nuclear deal with Iran.

In a speech later, the US president is expected to say it is "not in America's national security interests".

Under US law, Mr Trump faces a Sunday deadline to notify Congress whether Iran is complying with the accord that was painstakingly negotiated over 18 months by the Obama administration and determine if it remains a national security priority.

Although Mr Trump intends to say Iran is living up to the letter of the agreement, he will make the case that the deal is fatally flawed and that its non-nuclear behaviour violates the spirit of the regional stability it was intended to encourage, the officials and advisers said.

The officials and advisers, who insisted on anonymity because they were not authorised to publicly preview the speech, said Trump will not call for a re-imposition of nuclear sanctions on Tehran.

He will urge lawmakers to codify tough new requirements for Tehran to continue to benefit from the sanctions relief that it won in exchange for curbing its atomic program.

And he will announce his long-anticipated intent to impose sanctions on Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps by designating it a terrorist organisation under an existing executive order, according to the officials and advisers.