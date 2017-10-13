Iran: Donald Trump launches scathing attack on 'world's leading state sponsor of terrorism'

Donald Trump has stepped back from tearing up America's 2015 nuclear pact with Iran as he launched a scathing attack on the "the world's leading state sponsor of terrorism."

The US president said the regime had "committed multiple violations of the agreement" which was struck by his predecessor Barack Obama.

The deal offered Iran relief from crippling economic sanctions in exchange for strict limits on its nuclear programme.

It involved a coalition of powers including the US, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China.

Mr Trump criticised the deal saying it was "one of the worst and one most one-sided transactions the United States has ever entered into", adding that it gave Iran "an immediate financial boost and over $100 billion its government could use to fund terrorism".

He said "several major steps" would be taken to "confront the Iranian regime's "hostile actions" and to "ensure that Iran... never acquires a nuclear weapon"

He added that the "radical regime... has spread death, destruction and chaos all around the globe"

Speaking on Friday, Mr Trump said Iran "remains the world's leading state sponsor of terrorism and provides assistance to Al Qaeda, the Taliban, Hezbollah... and other terrorist networks.

"It develops, deploys and proliferates missiles that threaten American troops and our allies.

He added: "It imprisons Americans on false charges and it launches cyber attacks against our critical infrastructure, financial system and military."