Hunt for crocodile suspected of killing grandmother

Authorities are searching for a crocodile suspected of killing an elderly woman in northern Australia.

Anne Cameron's clothes, walking stick and what appeared to be human remains were found near a creek bank on Thursday.

They were found two days after the 79-year-old woman went missing from a nursing home at Port Douglas in Queensland.

Police suspect the dementia sufferer wandered into a tropical forest and became disoriented, triggering an extensive search.

The remains were found about one mile from the nursing home.

The woman's granddaughter Isabella Eggins posted on social media that the family "have the firm belief that my nan Anne Cameron has passed away in tragic circumstances."