Ian Brady's body to be disposed with 'no music and no ceremony', judge rules

Moors Murderer Ian Brady's body must be disposed of with "no music and no ceremony", a judge has ruled.

The decision was announced at the High Court in London on Friday by the Chancellor, Sir Geoffrey Vos.

Brady, who used the name Ian Stewart-Brady, died aged 79 on 15 May this year.

Sir Geoffrey had been asked to make decisions relating to the disposal of the serial killer's body so that it can be "lawfully and decently disposed of without further delay".

Brady and Myra Hindley, who died in prison in 2002, tortured and murdered five children and teenagers, in the 1960s.

He was sentenced to life in 1966 after being convicted of the murders of John Kilbride, aged 12, Lesley Ann Downey, 10, and Edward Evans, 17.

He later confessed to the murders of Keith Bennett, 12, and Pauline Reade, 16, together with Hindley.

Four of their victims were buried on Saddleworth Moor near Manchester.

The remains of Keith Bennett have never been found despite extensive searches, one as recently as 2014.