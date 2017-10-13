- ITV Report
Linkin Park release carpool karaoke filmed days before star's death
An episode of Carpool Karaoke starring Linkin Park frontman, Chester Bennington has been released in tribute to the singer.
It was filmed on July 14 - six days before the American rock singer was found dead at his home in California.
The 23-minute clip can be streamed through Linkin Park's Facebook page, and was posted with permission from Bennington's family.
In the video, Bennington can be seen laughing and singing along with host Ken Jeong and his bandmates Mike Shinoda and Joe Hahn.
The group drive around Los Angeles blasting out some of the band's best-selling hits, such as Numb and Talking To Myself, and a smiling Bennington teaches US comedian Jeong how to perfect his trademark scream.
At one point, the group pull over and perform a dance routine on the pavement.
Less than a week later, the musician was found hanged in his home near Los Angeles at the age of just 41.
Fans were quick to post their own messages of tribute.
One wrote: "Thank you so much guys... for posting this. It is very important to show people how tricky and "invisible" depression can be, you're helping everyone. At least his death was not vain."
Another said: "Look how happy he seemed there...laughing, having fun with his mates...this was really recorded six days before he died? Unreal."
The musician was married and had six children.
