Linkin Park release carpool karaoke filmed days before star's death

An episode of Carpool Karaoke starring Linkin Park frontman, Chester Bennington has been released in tribute to the singer.

It was filmed on July 14 - six days before the American rock singer was found dead at his home in California.

The 23-minute clip can be streamed through Linkin Park's Facebook page, and was posted with permission from Bennington's family.

In the video, Bennington can be seen laughing and singing along with host Ken Jeong and his bandmates Mike Shinoda and Joe Hahn.

The group drive around Los Angeles blasting out some of the band's best-selling hits, such as Numb and Talking To Myself, and a smiling Bennington teaches US comedian Jeong how to perfect his trademark scream.