'May gone by Christmas'

Theresa May has been under growing pressure to assert her authority within the Tories. Credit: PA

Not my words. Those of a minister - who says that the past week has seen a shattering of the conceit that her continuation as PM till after we Brexit in March 2019 is the best guarantee of relative stability in unpredictable times for her party and country. Barely a day has passed since the summer holidays that has been unmarked by ministerial strife and bickering, which has normally been some version of Boris and Gove Vs Hammond or Hammond Vs Boris and Gove. To be clear, this instability is not about personal ambition, or rather not just the irresistible desire of the predatory male politician to finish off a wounded prime minister. If anything it is more about the appallingly unfinished business for the Tories of working out what kind of Brexit they want.

Brexit Secretary David Davis (left) alongside Chancellor Philip Hammond (centre) and Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson. Credit: AP

Her perhaps fatal weakness is that she lacks the authority to settle this argument, such that the rest of the EU would have a clear understanding of who actually represents the UK and what we want from Brexit. In the words of a senior member of the cabinet, it is a scandal that there has never been a cabinet discussion about what kind of access we want to the EU’s market once we leave, what kind of regulatory and supervisory regime should then be in place to ensure a level playing field for EU and UK businesses, and - don’t gasp - how much we might actually pay to the EU as the so-called divorce bill. In the absence of a settled government position on these most basic of our Brexit demands, it is little short of a miracle that the leaked draft of a possible EU council statement actually holds out the possibility of the EU itself beginning to mull the form of possible trade and transition deals with us.

A senior minister says there has never been a cabinet discussion about what kind of access we want to the EU’s market post Brexit. Credit: AP