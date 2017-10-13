Only two penguin chicks survive 'catastrophic' breeding season in Antarctic colony of 36,000

An Adélie penguin chick. Credit: WWF/PA

Only two Adélie penguin chicks survived a catastrophic breeding season for a colony of 36,000 birds after thousands starved to death, experts have said. Unusually extensive sea ice late in the summer combined with low ice early in the season meant adult birds in the Terre Adélie colony in East Antarctica had to travel further for food. In the wake of the "devastating" event, conservation group WWF is calling for the waters off East Antarctica to be a marine protected area to protect over-fishing of the penguins' main food source, krill.

WWF have called on the waters off East Antarctica to be protected. Credit: WWF/PA

The Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources (CCAMLR), made up 25 member states and the EU, will consider a proposal for a new marine protected area for the waters off East Antarctica. This is the second time the colony has suffered a breeding tragedy. Four years ago, no chicks survived after they froze to death when a drop in temperature followed a period of heavy sea ice, unusually warm weather and rain which had left the young saturated. WWF say Adélie penguins, while generally faring well in East Antarctica, are declining in the Antarctic peninsula region where climate change is already established.

Changing conditions meant adult birds had to travel further for food. Credit: WWF/PA