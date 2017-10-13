Prince Harry calls for regular HIV testing as award honours Princess Diana's work in breaking down stigma

Prince Harry has accepted a posthumous award by Attitude magazine for his late mother's work in breaking down the stigma attached to HIV and AIDS and urged people to "embrace regular testing". Picking up the Legacy award Harry delivered a heartfelt speech in London on Thursday night about Princess Diana's impact on people affected by HIV and Aids, 20 years after her death.

Prince Harry speaks after receiving a posthumous Legacy award on behalf of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales. Credit: PA

The 33-year-old royal paid tribute to his mother's work in changing attitudes towards the disease and said that he and Prince William are "incredibly proud" of what their mother achieved. Harry said: "I often wonder about what she would be doing to continue the fight against HIV and Aids if she were still with us today.

Prince Harry receives a posthumous Legacy award on behalf of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales, from Ian Walker, (right) and Julian La Bastide. Credit: PA

"I believe that she would be telling everyone across society - not just those most at risk - that with effective treatment being free and available in the UK, that we must all embrace regular testing - both for our own sake and for those that we love. "She would be demanding that same access to treatment and testing for young people in Africa and across the world," he said. Remembering his mother's work before her death in 1997, he said: "She knew that Aids was one of the things that many wanted to ignore and seemed like a hopeless challenge.

Prince Harry paid tribute to his late mother's work during a heartfelt speech. Credit: PA