- ITV Report
-
Warm and bright in the southeast but rain elsewhere
Today
It will be occasionally bright and warm for the southeast. Further north and west cloudier conditions prevail with outbreaks of rain, especially over western hills. Scotland and Northern Ireland will become drier with some sunshine later, but with some showers.
Tonight
Staying dry if quite cloudy through southern and central parts. Northern England and Wales will have patchy rain, with some rain for northern Ireland by dawn. Scotland will see showers.