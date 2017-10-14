Deadline to spend old £1 coins looms

Old round pound coins will cease to be legal tender after the weekend - but some shops will still be accepting them after the deadline.

Businesses can refuse to take the old pound coins from midnight on Sunday 15 October and will not be allowed to give the old coins as change.

Over the past six months, over 1.2 billion round pound coins have been returned but around 500 million old coins are still in circulation.

They were replaced by the new 12-sided pound coin in March. It resembles the old threepenny bit and boasts new high-tech security features to thwart counterfeiters.

The round pound coin was first produced by the Royal Mint in April 1983 to replace £1 notes.