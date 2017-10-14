Duchess of Cambridge's uncle charged with assault

The Duchess of Cambridge's uncle has been charged with assault by beating.

Gary Goldsmith, 52, was charged with the offence after an incident in Wimpole Street, London, at around 1.20am today.

He was bailed and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on October 31.

Goldsmith is the younger brother of Carole Middleton, and attended the weddings of both Kate and Pippa.

In the past he has spoken fondly of his nieces.