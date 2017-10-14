- ITV Report
-
Duchess of Cambridge's uncle charged with assault
The Duchess of Cambridge's uncle has been charged with assault by beating.
Gary Goldsmith, 52, was charged with the offence after an incident in Wimpole Street, London, at around 1.20am today.
He was bailed and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on October 31.
Goldsmith is the younger brother of Carole Middleton, and attended the weddings of both Kate and Pippa.
In the past he has spoken fondly of his nieces.
Describing his pride at seeing Kate marry The Duke of Cambridge, he said: "She is this confident, clever, caring girl who has taken her responsibilities in marriage and job incredible seriously.
"I think everyone thinks she's sincere, in love and doing her job to the best of her ability."
Goldsmith was brought up with his sister in Southall, west London. Their mother worked in a shop and also did accounts, while their father was a painter and decorator.