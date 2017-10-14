England cricketer Ben Stokes marries fiancee Clare Ratcliffe

Ben Stokes married his fiancee Clare Ratcliffe Credit: PA

England cricketer Ben Stokes has married his fiancee Clare Ratcliffe. The couple tied the knot at the church of St Mary the Virgin in East Brent, near Weston super Mare, Somerset. Among the guests were current England Test captain Joe Root, former captain Alistair Cook, fast bowler Stuart Broad, wicket-keeper Jos Buttler and Durham colleague Paul Collingwood.

Former captain Alastair Cook (left) with his wife Alice, and Stuart Broad (second right) and Paul Collingwood. Credit: PA

Guests sang hymns including Jerusalem during the 40-minute service. There were loud cheers from guests at the end of the ceremony and the newly married couple posed for pictures and kissed outside the church.

The couple were greeted by loud cheers after the ceremony. Credit: PA

Earlier this week representatives of Stokes said the cricketer will offer a full explanation of the incident in Bristol last month which could cost him his Ashes place "when the time is right". The England all-rounder, 26, was arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm following a disturbance outside a nightclub in the city on September 25. He will not travel to Australia with the rest of the England squad for this winter's Ashes series as he waits to learn whether he will face criminal charges.