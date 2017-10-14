Freed hostage of Taliban-linked group says his baby daughter was murdered

A couple who were held hostage for five years in Afghanistan have returned to Canada after being freed.

Joshua Boyle, a Canadian and Caitlan Coleman from the US were kidnapped by a Taliban-linked extremist group while backpacking in 2012.

Mrs Coleman was pregnant when they were abducted, the couple had their three children while being held by the Haqqani network.

Mr Boyle told reporters after arriving in Toronto that while being held captive the terror group killed his infant daughter and raped his wife.

The family arrived in Canada late Friday when Mr Boyle gave a statement to reporters.

"The stupidity and evil of the Haqqani network's kidnapping of a pilgrim and his heavily pregnant wife engaged in helping ordinary villagers in Taliban-controlled regions of Afghanistan was eclipsed only by the stupidity and evil of authorizing the murder of my infant daughter," he said.

Boyle said his wife was raped by a guard who was assisted by his superiors.

He asked for the Afghan government to bring them to justice.

"God willing, this litany of stupidity will be the epitaph of the Haqqani network," he said.

He said he was in Afghanistan to help villagers "who live deep inside Taliban-controlled Afghanistan where no NGO, no aid worker and no government has ever successfully been able to bring the necessary help."

On the plane from London, Boyle provided a written statement to reporters saying his family has "unparalleled resilience and determination."

Government officials said Pakistani forces carried out the rescue mission on Wednesday based on U.S. intelligence information.

In 2013, the couple appeared in two videos asking the US government to free them from the Taliban.

President Donald Trump said the US government had worked with Pakistani officials to secure their release and that it was "a positive moment for our country's relationship with Pakistan".