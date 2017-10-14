Harvey Weinstein expelled from Motion Picture Academy

Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has been expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences over allegations of sexual assault.

The academy said the board of governors voted "well in excess" of the required two thirds majority to "immediately expel him".

In a statement, it said "the era of willful ignorance and shameful complicity on sexually predatory behaviour and workplace harassment in our industry is over".

The statement added: "What's at place here is a deeply troubling problem that has no place in our society."

"The board continues to work to establish ethical standards of conduct that all academy members will be expected to exemplify."