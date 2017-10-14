Hollywood elite hold emergency meeting over Weinstein future in Oscars Academy

Some of Hollywood's most powerful figures are due to discuss what action should be taken by the hosts of the Oscars against Harvey Weinstein.

The board of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is convening for an emergency meeting called as the film industry reeled from the sex abuse scandal.

Comprised of leading artists, directors and executives including Tom Hanks, Whoopi Goldberg and Steven Spielberg, the 54-member board may choose to expel Weinstein from the Academy's illustrious ranks.

Meanwhile the Oscar awarded to the producer in 1999 for his work on Shakespeare In Love may also be considered for nullification, according to reports.

The British Academy Film Awards (Bafta) has suspended the producer's membership, while organisers of the Cannes Film Festival said they were dismayed by the allegations.

Since accusations of sexual harassment first emerged last week, Weinstein has faced a litany of allegations, including three of rape.

Police forces in both the US and the UK have announced that they are investigating allegations made against the mogul, who has apologised for elements of his past behaviour but strongly denies any claims of non-consensual sex.