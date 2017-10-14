'Middle-aged gap year' Briton falls to his death taking photo at Indian temple

A British man on the final leg of a so-called "middle-aged gap year" with his wife has fallen to his death in India, moments after taking photographs.

Roger Stotesbury's family said the documentary maker had just finished taking some shots of the scenery from a temple in Orchha, about 160 miles south of the Taj Mahal, when he plummeted roughly 30ft (9m) on Friday.

Mr Stotesbury, a father of two grown-up children from Oxford, was travelling with wife Hilary when tragedy struck.

They had been due to return to the UK after completing their Indian adventure.

A family spokesman told the Press Association: "Roger took lots and lots of photographs, and he had gone to take some views from the temple.

"He put his equipment down and then he fell."

The spokesman added: "They were the most happily married couple I have ever known. They were just so devoted to each other."

A Foreign Office spokesman said: "We are providing assistance to the family of a British man following his tragic death in India on October 13.

"Our thoughts are with the family at this sad time."

Writing on their blog, ourmiddleagedgapyear.wordpress.com, the couple said they were renting out their home and trying to live on £100 a day.