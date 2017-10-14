People caught carrying acid twice in public could face a minimum of six-months in jail

People who are caught twice with corrosive substances in public will automatically face a prison sentence of at least six months under government proposals to counter the threat of acid attacks.

The Home Office proposals form part of a drive to tackle the recent spike in acid attacks in the UK.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd also announced at the Conservative Party conference that shops will no longer be able to sell acids to people under 18. She said: "Acid attacks are absolutely revolting.

"You have all seen the pictures of victims who never fully recover - endless surgeries, lives ruined."