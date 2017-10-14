- ITV Report
Raqqa: Evacuation deal agreed ahead of 'final battle' to oust Islamic State from city
Citizens and militant fighters trapped inside Raqqa are to be given a safe passage out as troops prepare for the "final battle" to recapture the Syrian city, US-led opposition forces have said.
Syrian government forces and their allies say they are preparing to wrest back the former stronghold of so-called Islamic State in a major blow for the terror group.
They have been making steady advances into Raqqa in recent days. Officials believe that IS fighters still within the city are cut off from their leadership and probably only have small arms left.
However they warn that "difficult fighting" is still ahead and it may be days or weeks before the city falls.
The US coalition said that an agreement had been reached between local officials and tribesmen will allow out both civilians and local IS fighters but not foreign militants.
Omar Alloush, an official from the Local Raqqa Council, confirmed the deal Saturday saying local fighters have been included in the evacuation. He didn't immediately comment on the number of evacuees.
In a statement Saturday, the coalition said it is not involved in the talks but "believes that it will save lives" and allow the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces and their partners to focus on defeating IS in Raqqa with less risk to civilians.
The deal reached on Thursday allows the SDF to screen and search all those leaving the area. The coalition said a convoy of vehicles is to leave Raqqa later Saturday.
Earlier this week, the coalition estimated that 300 to 400 militants remained in the city. On Friday, a local official said an estimated 100 fighters surrendered.
A spokesman for the Kurdish militia that forms the backbone of the SDF, Nouri Mahmoud, said IS extremists still in Raqqa were mostly suicide bombers and special units that go behind enemy lines.
They are dug in across a number of neighbourhoods and are still offering resistance, said Mustafa Bali, spokesman for the SDF.
"They are still able to fightbut they will no longer determine the fate of the battle," he said.
"Our forces are waging the final phase of the battle of the presence of Daesh (the Arabic term for IS) in Raqqa. We have not decided if this battle will last hours, days or weeks."