Raqqa: Evacuation deal agreed ahead of 'final battle' to oust Islamic State from city

Citizens flee from an area of Raqqa under so-called Islamic State control. Credit: PA

Citizens and militant fighters trapped inside Raqqa are to be given a safe passage out as troops prepare for the "final battle" to recapture the Syrian city, US-led opposition forces have said. Syrian government forces and their allies say they are preparing to wrest back the former stronghold of so-called Islamic State in a major blow for the terror group. They have been making steady advances into Raqqa in recent days. Officials believe that IS fighters still within the city are cut off from their leadership and probably only have small arms left. However they warn that "difficult fighting" is still ahead and it may be days or weeks before the city falls.

US-backed fighters say they are in the 'final'phase of retaking the city. Credit: PA

The US coalition said that an agreement had been reached between local officials and tribesmen will allow out both civilians and local IS fighters but not foreign militants. Omar Alloush, an official from the Local Raqqa Council, confirmed the deal Saturday saying local fighters have been included in the evacuation. He didn't immediately comment on the number of evacuees. In a statement Saturday, the coalition said it is not involved in the talks but "believes that it will save lives" and allow the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces and their partners to focus on defeating IS in Raqqa with less risk to civilians. The deal reached on Thursday allows the SDF to screen and search all those leaving the area. The coalition said a convoy of vehicles is to leave Raqqa later Saturday.

An injured Syrian woman hugs another woman after they fled from Raqqa. Credit: AP