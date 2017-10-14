'Extensive' search for missing Jasmine Agnew and Leah Dixon

An "extensive" police operation is under way to find two missing girls who failed to return to their homes on Friday.

Police Scotland said they are "growing increasingly concerned" for Jasmine Agnew, 12, and 14-year-old Leah Dixon from Renfrewshire.

The force said the pair may be together and could have headed towards Falkirk.

Leah was last seen in Gauze Street, Paisley, on Friday at around 9.10am, while Jasmine left her home in Sandy Road, Renfrew, at around 3pm that day.

Jasmine, who is also known by the surname McGowan, is around 5ft 6ins tall with a slim build. She has brown wavy hair and blue eyes and was wearing a black puffer jacket and black skinny jeans.

Leah has a similar height and build and has long brown hair. She was wearing black leggings, a grey long-sleeved shirt, black Nike trainers, a black parka jacket with a fur-lined hood, and she was carrying a camouflage print bag.

Police said a number of inquiries are being carried out to find the girls, with officers in Falkirk also checking for any sightings of them.

They are urging anyone with any information about their whereabouts to contact them.

Inspector Steven Espie said: