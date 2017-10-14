Huge truck bomb explosion in Somalia capital Mogadishu kills 20

A huge truck bomb has killed at least 20 people in the capital of Somalia.

The explosion in Mogadishu on Saturday was described by residents as the most powerful heard in years.

It appeared to target a hotel in a busy road in the Hodan district. Police said security forces had been following the truck after it raised suspicions.

The blast occurred two days after the head of the US Africa Command was in Mogadishu to meet Somalia's president and two days after the country's defence minister and army chief resigned.