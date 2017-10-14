- ITV Report
Warm and bright in the south with some rain further north
Today
Central and southern England warm will be dry and bright. Wales and Northern England rain generally easing with bright spells in the afternoon. Northern Ireland and Scotland will have a fine start, but wet and windy later with heavy rain in western Scotland.
Tonight
Heavy rain continuing in northwestern Scotland, and edging into parts of Northern Ireland later and staying windy. England and Wales will be dry and mild with variable cloud.