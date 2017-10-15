At least 68 dead in Vietnam floods and landslides

At least 68 people have died in floods and landslides in Vietnam with a further 34 missing.

Extensive tropical rains had left a further 32 people injured, damaged infrastructure and killed more than 230,000 livestock in central and northern regions.

Disaster officials in the hardest-hit province of Hoa Binh in the north, where 20 people have died, said some 300 soldiers, police and militia were still searching for eight people missing from a landslide.

Tropical Storm Khanun is weakening as it moves toward the Tonkin Gulf and is expected to bring rains to northern and central Vietnam.