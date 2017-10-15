- ITV Report
Austria votes in general election as polls show anti-migrant party in the lead
Austrian voters are going to the polls today in an election that looks set to see the country swing to the right.
The anti-Muslim and anti-immigration People's Party was leading in public opinion polls ahead of the Sunday's general election.
If then win, then party's head Sebastian Kurz, aged 31, could become the youngest country leader in Europe.
The election was called a year early after the former ruling coalition government of the Social Democrats and the People's Party broke down.
Mr Kurz has reformed his formerly centrist party to pull it towards the right amid a wave of anti-immigrant sentiment in Austria.
Austria's traditionally right-wing, anti-migrant Freedom Party is expected to come in second and the center-left Social Democrats are thought to be trailing in third place.
Other parties that may clear the 4 percent hurdle needed to get into parliament seats are the Greens, the liberal NEOS, and Liste Pilz, led by former Greens politician Peter Pilz.
The polls suggest a significant drop in fortunes for the Social Democrats, who have previously come in either first or second place at every election since World War Two.
But the party has seen support drop in the face of Europe's migration crisis, which has seen nearly 100,000 mostly Muslim refugees and migrants arrive in the country within the last few years.
Many Austrians have expressed fears that Austria's traditional Western and Christian culture is in danger, benefitting for the anti-migrant platforms of both the People's Party and the Freedom Party.
"I'm of course pro-migration and that many people can come to us, but at some point we have to stop," student Janine Leitner, 21 said on Saturday in Vienna.
With a handful of other parties struggling to just get into parliament, the most likely post-vote scenario is a People's Party-Freedom Party coalition that would shift the government significantly to the right.
But other coalitions are possible, depending on the results of Sunday's vote.