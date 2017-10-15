Austria votes in general election as polls show anti-migrant party in the lead

Sebastian Kurz, head of Austrian People's Party, could become Europe's youngest leader. Credit: AP

Austrian voters are going to the polls today in an election that looks set to see the country swing to the right. The anti-Muslim and anti-immigration People's Party was leading in public opinion polls ahead of the Sunday's general election. If then win, then party's head Sebastian Kurz, aged 31, could become the youngest country leader in Europe. The election was called a year early after the former ruling coalition government of the Social Democrats and the People's Party broke down.

Austrians have swung significantly to the right in recent years. Credit: AP

Mr Kurz has reformed his formerly centrist party to pull it towards the right amid a wave of anti-immigrant sentiment in Austria. Austria's traditionally right-wing, anti-migrant Freedom Party is expected to come in second and the center-left Social Democrats are thought to be trailing in third place. Other parties that may clear the 4 percent hurdle needed to get into parliament seats are the Greens, the liberal NEOS, and Liste Pilz, led by former Greens politician Peter Pilz. The polls suggest a significant drop in fortunes for the Social Democrats, who have previously come in either first or second place at every election since World War Two. But the party has seen support drop in the face of Europe's migration crisis, which has seen nearly 100,000 mostly Muslim refugees and migrants arrive in the country within the last few years.

Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern talks to supporters during a campaign rally of the Social Democratic party. Credit: AP