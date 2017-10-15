Big Ben to chime again over Christmas

Big Ben will chime again over the Christmas period despite being shrouded in scaffolding as it undergoes extensive - and controversial - restoration.

The work - which is expected to last four years - began on the famous London icon in August and was expected to chime at New Year's Eve and Remembrance Sunday.

But Commons leader Andrea Leadsom told The Sunday Times she had persuaded parliamentary officials to allow the bell to toll from December 23 until New Year's Day..

Mrs Leadsom told the newspaper: "Some people might think this is a trivial matter - but over the course of the repairs, we have a duty to uphold the huge appeal of Big Ben to the millions of tourists that visit it each year.

"I'm sure visitors to the Eiffel Tower or Taj Mahal would be incredibly disappointed if they were covered in scaffolding - the same is true of Elizabeth Tower."

Prime Minister Theresa May joined the outcry against plans to stop the bell for the longest period in its 157-year history.

The conservation project for the clock tower, which houses the Big Ben bell, was originally priced at £29 million in the spring of 2016, but is now estimated to be costing £61 million.

A parliamentary spokesman said: "As has always been planned, Big Ben will still chime for important national occasions.

"We will shortly announce the schedule for sounding the bells over the Remembrance Sunday weekend and the Christmas/New Year period."