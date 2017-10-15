British actress Lysette Anthony accuses Harvey Weinstein of rape

British actress Lysette Anthony has claimed Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein raped her in the late Eighties at her London home.

Weinstein, faces multiple allegations of sexual harassment and assault, including several of rape, all of which he has strenuously denied.

In an interview with the Sunday Times (£), Anthony said she met the producer when she starred in 1982 sci-fi film Krull and the alleged assault took place a few years later.

The Hollyoaks actress described it as a "pathetic, revolting" attack that had left her "disgusted and embarrassed".

"I was disgusted and embarassed, but I was at home. I thought I should just forget the whole disgusting incident.

Anthony added: "I blamed myself. I'd been an idiot to think he and I were just friends."

On Wednesday, the Hollyoaks actress tweeted that she had just reported a historical crime, adding "feel sick... so sad".