- ITV Report
-
Coastguard on training exercise spots dog swept out to sea
A coastguard helicopter on a training run helped rescue dog being swept out to sea on Sunday morning.
The cockapoo was spotted in the Moray Firth at Cummingston, on the northeast coast of Scotland.
The helicopter crew, based in Inverness, alerted the Moray inshore rescue boat crew at Findhorn, who sped to the rescue.
The training helicopter kept watch until the boat arrived.
"They pulled the dog onto the boat and returned it to its owners who were waiting on shore with the Burghead coastguard rescue team," a Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokesperson said.
"In a few minutes the rescue was over and the coastguard helicopter returned to its Sunday training session."
The dog was reportedly unharmed.
The MCA later tweeted a video of the rescue.