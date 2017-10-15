James Corden criticised for making jokes about Harvey Weinstein allegations

James Corden was speaking at the AmfAR charity gala. Credit: PA

Rose McGowan and Asia Argento have criticised James Corden for making jokes about disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. The actresses - who have both gone public claiming they were assaulted by the Hollywood producer - expressed their disgust on social media about The Late Late Show host cracking jokes at an AmfAR charity gala. Corden was hosting the event in front of stars including Julia Roberts and Tom Hanks in Los Angeles when he said: "It's a beautiful night here in LA. So beautiful, Harvey Weinstein has already asked tonight up to his hotel to give him a massage."

rose mcgowan @rosemcgowan Follow 2) Hearing the audience’s vile roars & laughs show EXACTLY what kind of HOLLYWOOD you really are. https://t.co/HBqNxnpr7N

Other jokes included: "It has been weird this week though, watching Harvey Weinstein in hot water. Ask any of the women who watched him take a bath." McGowan tweeted a clip of Corden's speech and wrote: "YOU MOTHERF*****G PIGLET." She said in an another tweet: "Hearing the audience's vile roars & laughs show EXACTLY what kind of HOLLYWOOD you really are."

John Shafthauer @hourlyterrier Follow If the problem is Hollywood not taking systemic sexual abuse seriously, the solution does not involve James Corden making light of the issue