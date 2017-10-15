Killer drivers could face life in prison under new laws

Drivers who cause death by dangerous driving could face life in prison under new legislation, the government has confirmed.

The tough new punishments will apply to motorists who cause fatal crashes by committing offences such as speeding or using a mobile phone while behind the wheel, and causing death by careless driving while under the influence of drink or drugs.

The government announced the measures after thousands of people backed tougher penalties for the most serious road offences in a public consultation.

A new offence of causing serious injury through careless driving is also to be created.

The public consultation between December last year and February 2017, received 9,000 replies.

Around 90% of respondents backed the new offence while 70% thought the maximum penalty for causing death by dangerous driving should be increased from 14 years to life imprisonment, according to the Ministry of Justice (MoJ).

The "vast majority" also agreed the punishment for causing death by careless driving while under the influence of drink and drugs should also be life in jail.

In 2016, 157 people were sentenced for causing death by dangerous driving and 32 were convicted of causing death by careless driving while under the influence, the MoJ said.

Jason Wakeford, director of campaigns for road safety charity Brake, said: "We applaud the Government for at last recognising that the statute books have been weighed against thousands of families who have had their lives torn apart through the actions of drivers who have flagrantly broken the law."