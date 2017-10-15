Man dies after incident at Kempton Park

A man in his 50s has died following an incident in the stable yard at Kempton Park racecourse.

The "sudden death" at one of the UK's best known racecourses prompted organisers to abandon the rest of the evening's programme.

An investigation is under way following the death of the man in what are as yet unknown circumstances.

"Surrey Police were called to Kempton Park racecourse in Sunbury-on-Thames following a report of a sudden death around 9.20pm on Saturday October 14," a force spokeswoman said.

"A man in his 50s was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. The death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries remain ongoing."

Kempton clerk of the course, Barney Clifford, said doctors were called in after a person suffered "a serious injury in the stable yard".