NHS staff to be allowed to quiz patients on sexual orientation

NHS staff will be able to ask patients whether they are straight, gay, bisexual or other under new government plans.

Medical professionals may also be asked to to keep a record of the patient's answer during face-to-face consultations, the NHS directive apparently states.

The health service said the move was to keep in line with equality legislation to ensure those who do not identify as heterosexual are treated fairly.

Individual NHS trusts will decide whether to opt out of the move, and patients will not be forced to answer.

An NHS England spokesman said: "All health bodies and local authorities with responsibility for adult social care are required under the Equality Act to ensure that no patient is discriminated against.

"This information standard is designed to help NHS bodies be compliant with the law by consisting collecting, only where relevant, personal details of patients such as race, sex and sexual orientation.

"They do not have to do it in every area, people do not have to answer the questions and it will have no impact on the care they receive."