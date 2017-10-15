- ITV Report
UK and Ireland prepares to be battered by Hurricane Ophelia
- Video report by Ronke Phillips
Hurricane Ophelia is set to batter the UK and Ireland with gusts of up to 80mph, posing a danger to life and threatening travel chaos.
The Met Office issued severe weather alerts, warning of potential power cuts, and disruption to transport and mobile phone signal, while airports are advising passengers in Ireland to check the latest information.
The tropical storm has made its way across the Atlantic and Ophelia's remnants are set to reach home shores on Monday, resulting in "exceptional" weather - exactly 30 years after the Great Storm of 1987 killed 18 people.
Northern Ireland is covered with an amber warning - meaning there is a "potential risk to life and property", issued when forecasters believe people need to be prepared to change their plans and protect themselves from the impacts of severe weather.
Very windy weather is expected across the entire region, while a yellow warning is in place for much of Wales, Scotland, north east England, north west England, south west England and the West Midlands.
Gusts of 55-65mph are likely across Northern Ireland with 70-80mph gusts in the far south-east, while a smaller area of very gusty winds is then likely to run across the region from the west with 65-75mph gusts possible for a short period of time in any one location.
Forecasters are warning of flying debris, such as tiles blown from roofs, as well as large waves around coastal districts with beach material being thrown on to coastal roads, sea fronts and properties.
"This leads to the potential for injuries and danger to life," the Met Office said.
Heavy rain is also possible in parts of Northern Ireland and western Scotland.
Met Office forecaster Luke Miall said that while storms with these wind speeds tend to happen at this time of year, the one on its way is "quite a substantial system", adding that he would describe it as "pretty exceptional".
Mr Miall said Ophelia will have gone through a transition on its way across the Atlantic and will no longer be a hurricane, but will still bring "hurricane-force" winds.