UK and Ireland prepares to be battered by Hurricane Ophelia

Hurricane Ophelia is set to batter the UK and Ireland with gusts of up to 80mph, posing a danger to life and threatening travel chaos.

The Met Office issued severe weather alerts, warning of potential power cuts, and disruption to transport and mobile phone signal, while airports are advising passengers in Ireland to check the latest information.

The tropical storm has made its way across the Atlantic and Ophelia's remnants are set to reach home shores on Monday, resulting in "exceptional" weather - exactly 30 years after the Great Storm of 1987 killed 18 people.

Northern Ireland is covered with an amber warning - meaning there is a "potential risk to life and property", issued when forecasters believe people need to be prepared to change their plans and protect themselves from the impacts of severe weather.

Very windy weather is expected across the entire region, while a yellow warning is in place for much of Wales, Scotland, north east England, north west England, south west England and the West Midlands.