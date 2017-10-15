Unseasonably warm but windy

Unusually warm and windy in the next 24hours.

A calm night and very mild - uncomfortably so in southern counties with temperatures hovering around 17-18C.

Stormy for Northern Ireland into tomorrow - here an Amber warning and disruption likely with gales and damaging gusts of 70-80mph. Western Britain will also be prone to gales and coastal areas will be prone to big battering waves with the strongest winds coinciding with high tide.

Elsewhere, not as windy - and it'll be feeling warm. With the brighter skies temperatures will be boosted to 23-24C as warm air is drawn in from Spain and Portugal.