Waiters race to be crowned fastest server in Argentina

Hundreds of cafe staff has raced to be crowned the fastest server in Argentina.

A total of 470 cafe staff took part in a contest to be first across the finish line - without spilling a drop from their trays.

The race takes place every year in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

It's taken very seriously in a country which prizes its cafe culture.

There was also a $1,000 prize for the winner in each of the various categories.

"I ran out of breath, but I came here to win," said Noelia Rojo, winner of the waitresses' category.

Carlos Cejas, winner of under 30-year-old category, added: "One has to be the best to serve the customers in Buenos Aires."