Armando Iannucci sees Donald Trump comparison in upcoming film The Death of Stalin

Armando Iannucci's new film The Death of Stalin is hysterically funny, sharply satirical, farcical and shocking.

What the writer and director was not anticipating was that his look at the ludicrousness of the ruling classes in the Soviet Union would elicit comparisons with Donald Trump's America.

He made the film before Trump had entered the White House, but says that some aspects of the story, dealing with the fear Stalin engendered in his party followers with his authoritarian rule, can now be seen in America's corridors of power.