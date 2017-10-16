Cambridge graduate admits 137 online sexual abuse offences - including blackmailing victims

A Cambridge University graduate is facing years in jail for blackmailing more than 50 people into sending him abusive images of themselves and children - before spreading them on the internet.

Dr Matthew Falder, 28, pleaded guilty to over 100 charges including sharing degrading images on the dark web.

The geophysicist, who was employed at the University of Birmingham, humiliated his victims under the name "666devil" and "evilmind".

Posing as a female on sites such as Gumtree, Falder would trick targets into sending him naked or partially naked photos before blackmailing them into sending even more abusive images.

On Monday at Birmingham Crown Court, he admitted causing child sexual exploitation, voyeurism, making and distributing indecent images of children and encouraging the rape of a four-year-old.