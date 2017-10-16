Catalonia's president fails to clarify position on independence from Spain

The president of Catalonia has failed to clarify whether the region is seeking independence from Spain, following a disputed referendum which took place at the start of the month.

The Spanish government had given Carles Puigdemont a deadline of today to say whether or not he was declaring independence.

He made an ambiguous declaration of independence last week, which he then immediately suspended to allow time for talks with Spain.

But on the day of the deadline, Puigdemont sent a letter to the Spanish government in which he didn't answer "yes" or "no" to its question: "Have you declared independence in Catalonia?"