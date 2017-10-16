Colin Kaepernick files lawsuit against NFL team owners

Colin Kaepernick has filed a lawsuit against NFL owners for what his lawyer Mark Geragos alleges is their collusion in denying the quarterback employment.

Kaepernick last year started the concept of taking a knee during the national anthem before games as a protest against perceived racial inequality.

Despite being a starter for the San Francisco 49ers, the 29-year-old has not been recruited by an NFL team since becoming a free agent in March and blames his political views for being ignored.

"We can confirm that this morning we filed a grievance under the CBA on behalf of Colin Kaepernick," Geragos said in a statement released on Twitter.

"This was done only after pursuing every possible avenue with all NFL teams and their executives.

"If the NFL (as well as all professional sports leagues) is to remain a meritocracy, then principled and peaceful political protest - which the owners themselves made great theatre imitating weeks ago - should not be punished and athletes should not be denied employment.