Comedian Sean Hughes dies at the age of 51

Sean Hughes has died at the age of 51. Credit: PA

The comedian and actor Sean Hughes has died at the age of 51, his management company has confirmed. On 8 October, the Irishman had tweeted that he was in hospital. Jason Manford led comedy world tributes to the "brilliant" stand-up comic and also hailed him a "lovely bloke".

JasonManford @JasonManford Follow Very sad to hear about Sean Hughes. A brilliant comic and a lovely bloke. RIP.

Fellow stand-up Al Murray also reacted to the "terribly sad news".

Al Murray @almurray Follow Terribly sad news about Sean Hughes.

Comedian Jack Dee also tweeted: "Very sad to hear about Sean Hughes. Started on the circuit with him back in the day. RIP." Katy Brand wrote: "Very sad news about Sean Hughes. A brilliant comedian."

Hughes with the Never Mind The Buzzcocks' Mark Lamarr and Phill Jupitus Credit: PA

Hughes was best known for being a team captain on long-running BBC Two panel show Never Mind The Buzzcocks, hosted by Mark Lamarr. He began appearing at the Comedy Store in the late Eighties. In 1990, he became the youngest person to win the coveted Perrier Award for his show A One Night Stand with Sean Hughes. Hughes went on to star in his own sitcom Sean's Show in the early 1990s. He also appeared on Coronation Street and The Last Detective.